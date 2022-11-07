An Irish Evening: Live at the Grand Opera House, Belfast

Not Available

Documentary - Recorded live at the Grand Opera House in Belfast, The Chieftains: An Irish Evening captures the beloved band performing several of their original Irish traditional/folk/pop hybrids. The program features guest appearances by Nanci Griffith and Roger Daltrey, notable ensemble pieces and solos and a brief Irish dance segment. Highlights include "Red Is the Rose," "Full of Joy," "Ford Econoline" and "Around the Horse and Mind the Dresser." - Derek Bell, Jean Butler, Kevin Conneff