Not Available

This is a film based on the revolutionary drama "An Jung Gun shoots Ito Hirobumi", an immortal classic created by president Kim Il Sung during his early revolutionary activities. The "USA five-point treaty" was fabricated, the country becomes a colony of the Japanese imperialists. An Jung Gun, a patriotic man of will who has been on the move with boundless love for the country and hatred for the Japanese aggressors thinks that assassination of ringleaders of aggression and traitors would lead to the liberation of the country. He shoots Ito Hirobumi, the chieftain of Korean invasion, at Haerbin railway station. However, his longing for the country's independence can't be realized and the country falls in to a colony of the Japanese imperialists day after day. Longing for the leader of the nation, he heads to the execution site.