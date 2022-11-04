Not Available

An Magritt is raped into life. And her mother is sentenced to gape-stick for a sinful intercourse with a random soldier. When the mother chooses death in the waterfall, it becomes the old grandfather, giant, which saves the An-Magritt. An Magritt growing up in a Norwegian mining town in the 1600s, a typical male society. She stands alone among men, and must fight the same fight hard as them. Through the biting winter cold they drive ore from the mines to the melting furnaces. But An-Magritt have no horse. She is running with the bull. Eventually she gets her love with a const Jack entering the An-Magritte's life. Now waking her desire for buoyancy that no one can stop. She fought not only further to the storm and cold. She fought with malmveieren who cheat on the weight, with the priest to get her name in church records, cab printer to get the right settlement. But first and last fight with her own ignorance. She will no longer be a creature without a soul.