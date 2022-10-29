An Maogmang Lugar

Not Available

Nesto and Verga are very loving and happy couple. Even though they haven’t been blessed with a child, they never failed to cherish each other every day. They depend to each other for every challenges life brings and always see it through. Until one day, Nesto died in a car accident. Verga was crushed. She is struggling to bear the sorrow of his partner’s death. Her smiles faded, and her body started to weaken. Nesto’s death was untimely. Worried about what would happen to his wife, he pleaded to San Pedro to give him time to say goodbye to her. San Pedro knew that Nesto is good man so he gave him limited time to sort things out and in order to make sure he’ll return, he sent his rooster to guard and guide him in the living world. Nesto went to their house and started to catch Verga’s attention.