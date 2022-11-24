An Obedient Pupil

Not Available

Made after several Indian folk & wisdom tales. It tells about the absurdity to follow philosophical truths to the letter. One needs to follow ones inner truth and weigh it with ones common senses and ones circumstances. He also plays with his audience by in the end having the wise man in the tale plead for the opposite. So what does one think oneself..?. In the art-direction new and various ways of using paper are being explored in Kalishers last 3 animations. You could also say that this particular animation reflects the Russian situation at the time, with all kinds of Western countries advising & influencing the russian govenment how to proceed dismantling the USSR and stepping over to a capitalistic economy ( with "shock"therapy), which resulted in a 10 years Rulership of all kinds of criminals and the Ultra-capitalistic Putin kleptocracy that's ruling now.