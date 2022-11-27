Not Available

Rape is a social cancer. Woman is victimized everywhere. The country is roaring. The intellects are walking with candles. The government pay the allowances to the victim. The oppositions are taking the advantage. The process of purgation has been already started. The media get excited with justice. But, what will happen if the victim is not a female? A strip of a bra. A cot of underwear. The wire is the only witness of two suicides. A male! A female! A gender less animal (it!)! Customs! Witchcraft! Expurgation! Government! All these nonsense! Hypnotism.... Death, Death n' death with materials! Murder! Murder! Murder! No rally! No protest! Behave like all three stupid monkeys! Shameless hypocrisies! Go the hell! Piss! Stools! Vomit! False! False! False! Fcuk! All these under authorities! Materialized under an obsolete altar!