An ocean blue

“Why is the sea blue?” a little girl asks her father on a summer day in which the sun lashes at the Earth. The great questions of life are born and responded to in a single place: in Mar del Plata, the destination for family adventure since time immemorial. Perfume on wet hair, sand stuck on backs, and sunblock on skin when it fuses with salt water bring us to vacations on the Coast among tents and arcades. The first feature length film by Sabrina Moreno narrates the anguish of a woman going through a marital crisis so profound that she can barely speak about it, while she longs for a past time when her children were little, and her passion for her husband made her feel alive. The film reflects the unfathomable emotions through the sensorial atmosphere that can only be offered by the cinema.