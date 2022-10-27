An Old Kung Fu Master

Not Available

The plot involves the search for the elusive "Bamboo Stick," an aged kung fu master played by Simon Yuen, who kills a local crime boss's son after taking the place of the son's forced bride on the wedding night. Lee Hoi San plays the crime boss who will stop at nothing to get Bamboo Stick. Chan Lung plays a respected courier, one of Bamboo Stick's former students, who is framed for theft and pursued by the gang, in the hopes that Bamboo Stick will come to help him. Cliff Lok plays a wandering aspiring kung fu student and noodle maker who is mistaken for Bamboo Stick after fighting off some thugs who attack a woman.