An Old Man's Gold

Dying of cancer, former thief Charlie Dawson decides to leave his gold to his namesake Charlene, the great grand daughter of his two former partners. Not wanting to steal from family, the two former partners decide to rob Charlie before he dies. They hire a poker playing buddy, the violent loan shark Eddie, to do the job. Eddie decides to kidnap Charlene to convince Charlie to give up the gold, but Charlene's friend Emma gets in the way and is murdered. With the clock ticking, Eddie goes after the gold but runs afoul of Charlene's protective mother. The soccer mom is forced into a violent showdown to save her daughter and get the treasure.