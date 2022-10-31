An Omnivorous Family's Dilemma

Not Available

This film takes place during the winter of last year when there was a nationwide slaughter of livestock to put a stop to the foot-and-mouth disease. Filmmaker Yun witnesses hundreds of pigs buried alive in a neighborhood farm. She suddenly realizes that she has never seen a pig before, and decides to follow its life closely. Yun goes deep into the mountains to meet a pig farmer who raises his pigs in a traditional way. Observing the daily routines of the mother pig Ship-soon and her piglet Don-soo, Yun discovers new facts she has never known before. As she develops a bond with the lovely pigs and acknowledges another side of the farm and meat industry, it becomes more difficult for her to enjoy pork cutlets as she used to. And to make matters worse, her husband and young son, Do-young, are not making her choice of daily menus easier. As she falls into a deep dilemma, what is she supposed to do? Her awareness about eating meat begins to penetrate her every day.