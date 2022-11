Not Available

You may never think of the phrase 'til death do you part' in the same way after you meet Orin Kennedy and Bernardo Puccio. This L.A. couple decided to commemorate their over 30-year relationship by erecting a marble monument to themselves at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, even inviting their friends to a fabulous 'living funeral' once it was constructed. Whether they're entertaining or fight Prop. 8, these men live a life that's anything but ordinary.