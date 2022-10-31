An Ordinary Execution

Not Available

During the last days of Stalin's reign, a doctor (Marina Hands) tries to go unnoticed in a society of mutual dread where a neighbour or colleague might "denounce" you to the authorities at any moment.But tales of her healing touch have spread and one night she is taken away, not to the infamous Lubyanka prison, but to the Kremlin to attend the ailing Comrade Stalin himself. Uncle Joe (André Dussollier), an old man racked with pain but still as watchful and deadly as a snake.