Hu Chun Mei Hu is a young woman who marries into a rich family. She can't accept her new husband, who is a fool, and the family persecutes her. Not able to live this life, she decides to run away and kill herself. She is saved by Dapeng Yang, the son of a good family, who decides to take care of her. But Dapeng 's father throws her out of the house and into the snow to freeze to death...