An Unlikely Mormon: The Conversion Story of Glenn Beck

Not Available

An Unlikely Mormon shows the real Glenn Beck. But be careful, Glenn's enthusiasm for his faith is contagious. Glenn Beck is not the man he used to be. “My life changed,” says Glenn. “I may look the same. I may sound the same. But I am not the same man. . . the healing power of Jesus Christ transformed me.” In this presentation, Glenn Beck tells an audience of nearly 7,000 about his conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His story is both stirring and sobering. Glenn bears his testimony about home teaching, tithing, and the transforming power of the Spirit. He talks about his addiction to alcohol, the miracle of the Atonement, and the reality that God does answer prayers. In particular, he acknowledges God's hand in how he met his wife, Tania, and in their family's spiritual quest for faith and religion. Funny and inspirational, Glenn's story will strengthen the testimony of any Latter-day Saint.