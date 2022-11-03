Not Available

Solange confesses to a conference room of silent professionals that she realizes she's not in control of anything anymore. This documentary-like pronouncement, starkly juxtaposed with violent, frenetic images of what happened, articulates how Solange surfaced from the dark underground and into this new understanding of herself. Written as a monologue by Tom Noonan for Keyser months before she was attacked in the subway, an unpredictable thing is a chilling piece of memory, struggle, and triumph.