Lawrence and Jaime were best friends in high school, but attend university on opposite sides of the globe. After four years apart, they reunite for a hedonistic week in Manila, Jaime’s hometown, untouched by Duterte’s War on Drugs but unable to escape nostalgia and ennui. Shot in one of Asia’s fastest growing megacities, An Unscripted Earth is an award-winning film about memory, young adulthood, and the uncertain future of our globalised world.