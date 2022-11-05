1912

An Unseen Enemy

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1912

Studio

Not Available

The physician's death orphans his two adolescent daughters. Their older brother is able to convert some of the doctor's small estate to cash. But it is late in the day, and with the banks closed he stores the money in his father's household safe. The slatternly housekeeper, aware of the money, enlists a criminal acquaintance to crack the safe. She attempts to get into the adjacent room where the sisters tremble in fear, but finds that the door is locked. The drunken housekeeper menaces them by brandishing a gun through a hole in the wall.

Cast

Dorothy GishYoungest Daughter
Robert HarronThe Boyfriend
Grace Henderson The Maid
Harry CareyThe Safe Cracker
Walter MillerThe Brother's Friend (uncredited)
Antonio MorenoOn Bridge (uncredited)

