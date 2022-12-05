Not Available

An Unwound Clockwork tells the story of a civilization out of time: Humans are at the height of their work. Their wealth and economy depend on the endless consumption of a miraculous ore to keep the machines running. The physical work is done by robots, the creation, who dig the material from mines deep below the city. When one of the robots discovers a glowing crystal, he is spellbound by its radiant beauty. Emotions, that showing a malfunction he developed causing him to gain consciousness of beauty amidst darkness, and the worlds rythm breaks its stride...