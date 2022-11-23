Ana dice sí

Not Available

Juan does not have a cent but lives beautifully. His nights of revelry and cabaret are famous in the night city environments. As heir to his old and very rich uncle Don Patricio, lives subsidized by creditors on account of his future inheritance. But John keeps a terrible secret: he has long been disinherited. When a telegram arrives announcing the death of the uncle, Juan returns to the family home in the Costa Brava. There he meets Anna, a wonderful woman who is the current heir to the family fortune.