انا فين وانتى فين

Not Available

Ayoub Gad al-Haq, "Fouad El Mohandes," a simple employee, is struck by the great resemblance between him and the husband of the deceased employer in a big trouble where the small employer's daughter is concerned, thinking that he is her father who died in an accident. The employer asks him to hire a secretary at home so that her daughter, who is not aware of the death of her father, will not be shocked. He falls in love with her, but he does not forget the fact that she is Hanim and he is just a poor employee