Ana y Manuel

Not Available

Ana has just been dumped by her boyfriend Manuel. While living with her, he never let her own a pet because he thought it was cruel for the animal and not very hygienic. Once he even convinced her to get rid of a turtle that was given to her as a birthday present. But now she has decided to get a puppy, partly as revenge for leaving her and partly to help her forget about him. She names him "Man" because he sees him as half "Manuel" but still twice the man he was. Time goes by and the dog grows up but she can't forget her ex-boyfriend, and she doesn't want the dog anymore. So she plans to give him away, as a Christmas present, to her brother. She leaves him in the car and has dinner with her family but when she comes back to get him, the car is gone and so is the dog. She feels very sad and tries to find Man. Until one day, Manuel shows up at her door with him. He tells Ana a story of how he bought the dog at the market they used to visit when they were together, and how ...