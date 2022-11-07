Not Available

Bombay's Police Inspector Angre is assigned the task to investigate the theft of a Fiat car from Blue Ribbon Hotel which belonged to Ghanshyamdas Gupta. The alleged culprit is hospitalized, is claiming a memory loss, and had attempted to choke the life out of his nurse. Then a wealthy industrialist shows up stating that this young man is his son, Sikander, takes him home with him and arranges for a companion, Roopesh, to be with him all the time. Angre continues to pursue this matter but is all the more perplexed when he is notified by Inspectors K.K. Diwan and P.C. Yadav that Sikander is actually Poona-based Jony K. D'Souza, a career thief, who may have killed his wife, Janice, as well as his companion, Roopesh, and is on his way back to Bombay. Angre deduces that since Sikander got off the train at Dadar Railway Station, and is more likely to be anywhere from Bombay Central to Borivili or from Parel to Chembur.