2007

Anaconda 3: Offspring

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2007

Studio

Castel Film

Cancer-terminal tycoon Peter Murdoch's secret Wexel Hall Pharmaceuticals lab has developed a blood orchid extract cure. To examine why it works optimally in snakes, they also bread a super-anaconda strain. But the original pair escapes, leaving a bloody trail of corpses. Murdoch runs, instructing his staff to clean up. They keep failing and being eaten like unsuspecting locals, some alive, even after enlisting ruthless big game hunter Hammett. The fast-growing pregnant monster sheds its skin, thus disabling the only tracking device.

Cast

Crystal AllenAmanda Hayes
Ryan McCluskeyPinkus
Patrick RegisNik
Anthony GreenCaptain Grozny
John Rhys-DaviesMurdoch
Alan O'SilvaAndrei

View Full Cast >

Images