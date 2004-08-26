Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

2004

The blood orchid - A rare flower that holds the secret of eternal life and a fortune to the pharmaceutical company that finds it. Led by a two-fisted soldier of fortune, a scientific expedition is sent deep into the jungles of Borneo to locate and bring back samples of the legendary plant. Battling their way upriver, the explorers brave poisonous insects, ferocious crocodiles and savage headhunters, unaware they're being stalked by an even greater danger: a nest of giant anacondas, voracious, fifty-foot-long flesh-eaters who'll stop at nothing to protect their breeding ground, the blood orchid's home.