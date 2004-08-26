2004

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Horror

Release Date

August 26th, 2004

Studio

Middle Fork Productions

The blood orchid - A rare flower that holds the secret of eternal life and a fortune to the pharmaceutical company that finds it. Led by a two-fisted soldier of fortune, a scientific expedition is sent deep into the jungles of Borneo to locate and bring back samples of the legendary plant. Battling their way upriver, the explorers brave poisonous insects, ferocious crocodiles and savage headhunters, unaware they're being stalked by an even greater danger: a nest of giant anacondas, voracious, fifty-foot-long flesh-eaters who'll stop at nothing to protect their breeding ground, the blood orchid's home.

Cast

Johnny MessnerBill Johnson
KaDee StricklandSam Rogers
Matthew MarsdenDr. Jack Byron
Nicholas GonzalezDr. Ben Douglas
Eugene ByrdCole Burris
Karl YuneTran

