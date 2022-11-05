Anaganaga Oka Roju

Not Available

This is an out-and-out entertainer. It involves the comic travails of a couple eloping and on the run from their parents. They get entangled in a police and political-goons hunt for an incriminating tape. The movie is a sequence of comic road chases and the songs are very hummable. The Comic relief of "Brahmanandam" is especially commendable. This was the first movie in which he had used the silent expressive style of comedy (especially in the later part of the movie), to great effect. Acting by J.D.Chakravarthy and Urmila is good, and Kota Sreenivasa Rao also excels. This movie is one of the initial products of "Ram Gopal Varma", the stalwart experimental director of Hindi Cinema, and a lot of sequences from his later film "Daud" were inspired from this film along with his other Telugu film "Kshana Kshanam".