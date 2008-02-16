Anaglyph Tom (Tom with Puffy Cheeks)

2008

Here Jacobs revisits the original 1905 source material of his celebrated 1969 structuralist film, Tom Tom the Piper's Son. In his earlier film, a landmark of cinematic deconstruction, Jacobs re-photographed and manipulated a film fragment from the dawn of cinema, penetrating the image to reach the sublime. In Anaglyph Tom, the artist applies the anaglyph 3-D process to the original footage, engaging the experience of depth perception as the subject of his relentless experimentation and dizzying interventions.