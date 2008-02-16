2008

Anaglyph Tom (Tom with Puffy Cheeks)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    February 16th, 2008

    Studio

    Not Available

    Here Jacobs revisits the original 1905 source material of his celebrated 1969 structuralist film, Tom Tom the Piper's Son. In his earlier film, a landmark of cinematic deconstruction, Jacobs re-photographed and manipulated a film fragment from the dawn of cinema, penetrating the image to reach the sublime. In Anaglyph Tom, the artist applies the anaglyph 3-D process to the original footage, engaging the experience of depth perception as the subject of his relentless experimentation and dizzying interventions.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images