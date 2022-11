Not Available

Relive the greatest moments of the 2002 World Series as the Anaheim Angels capture their first championship. The first fall classic to feature two wild card teams, this all-California matchup between the Angels and the San Francisco Giants lived up to all the hype with a thrilling seven-game series. Finishing the regular season with 99 wins, the Angels hit upon the formula for victory with their mix of energetic youth and seasoned vets.