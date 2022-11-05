Anak Bapak

Not Available

Che 'Aaron is a manager of a rubber plantation owned by his own father. He is spending lavishly and often results money. Even so, he is also a trustee and not using office funds. He was heavily in debt with loan sharks and even acquaintances Che 'Normah a nightclub singer. To pay off his debts, Che 'Aaron had to lie to his father, Dato' Mahfiz by stating that he needed the money for getting married. Dato 'Mahfiz who live far away from her already urged Che' Aaron to marry. Hearing the good news, Dato 'Mahfiz not think long and continues to send RM5, 000 to his son.