Anak Mami Kembali

The film rotates the colorful life of the Piee family that consist of his daughter, Mak Bee (Azan Irdawaty) and two adorable but mischievous grandchildren, Saiful (Saiful Apek) and Ida (Waheeda). Mak Bee is a single mother that is very dominant and has a strong personality. She is very firm and conservative in the up-bringing of her two children. She is also the kind that is very particular about the family's status quo. Saiful is an oversea university graduate. He is the hip and rugged type but likes to brag about things. He is often the victim of her mother's babbling because she is unkeen of the way Saiful portray himself. Saiful has a lover, Fasha (Fasha Sandha) the daughter of Ismail (Ismail Din) and Saleha (Sheila Mambo). Saiful did not tell her mother about his relationship with Fasha because of Mak Bee dominance in controlling the family.