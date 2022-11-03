Anak Mami The Movie

Not Available

The movie centers around Aniq who lives in Penang with his two sisters Aisya and Sabrina. He meets and falls in love with Amelia but that was where problem arose, because of the traditional standards that both families' practices, which require their children to be match-make by their parents to the spouse of their (the parents) choices. Not wanting to give up, the two love birds eventually cooked up a devious plan where they tricked their parents into believing that they are joining a "family adoption program", where Aniq will stay in Amelia's family for some time and vice versa for Amelia to Aniq's family, in hope of winning over the hearts of their potential in-laws. This is, of course, where the fun begins...