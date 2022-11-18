Anak ng Kumander

Not Available

A rebel's son, Kumander Idel (Manny Pacquiao) pursued his father's work as an outlaw who hides in the mountains with a group of men creating chaos on the corrupt officials who continue to oppress people. Just like a typical anti-hero, he carries a big gun with sexy girls shooting guns along with shootouts in the jungle. Using his own unique code of honor, he applies justice to all those who deserve punishment. He eventually should make a choice between his values and a chance for an easier life.