This story is about the efforts of District Officer Azam Wasli to develop the remote areas of Laka in Sarawak, to unite the various fighting factions and to elimante undesirable element. It is also about his love for a journalist called Mei Ling. Azam wasli becomes the victim of a political conspiracy and Mei Ling is held for ransom. The kidnapping of Mei Ling leads to the reunion of two long lost brothers.