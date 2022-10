Not Available

The brave Megat Paji Alam owns a magical keris handed down over the generations. His eldest son, Iskandar Alam, is captured by his enemies but is saved by a couple in Desa Permai and brought him up as Hamzah. Meanwhile, Megat Panji Alam has a misunderstanding with his right man Megat Daka and fires him. Megat Daka is determined to find Iskandar Alam also knows as Hamzah who later becomes Megat Panji Alam’s enemy not knowing that the latter is actually his real father.