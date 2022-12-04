Anak Yatim

Not Available

After her mother’s death, Yeyen’s father remarries and she now has a stepmother. Yeyen is then carried away by dreams and stories about stepmothers, and one day, after seeing an interesting event, she is so moved that she does not want to go home. She befriends homeless people and sees the joys of street life. Then the parents of her friend, Yoyo, help her realise that a stepmother is still a mother. She is advised to return home as her father, who accuses the stepmother of doing something bad to her, is frantic with worry. Yeyen finally goes home.