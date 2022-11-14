Not Available

From Wurstfilm, the producers and director who brought you Anal Detention, comes Anal Abyss - another trip down the rabbit hole into Berlin's underground fantasy world. Somewhere in the city is a public toilet, run by an evil man who abducts other men through a hidden trap door into a basement labyrinth where hard and horny prisoners are left to fuck and stretch each others depraved holes in sleazy stalls. But be warned, if a stall is occupied, the next best guy is spontaneously degraded into a living pisser! From the dirty fuck alleys of this sexual abyss there is no escape - unless you survive the full cock-load!