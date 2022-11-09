Anal Acrobats #2

Not Available

Jay's follow-up to his hugely popular Anal Acrobats features some of the smut world's finest female talents, demonstrating sphincter control, wild asshole dimensions and fancy tongue tricks! Jandi Lin and Lana Croft trade toys and perform oral maintenance upon each other's assholes in an all-Asian butt licking scene. Sammie Rhodes and Bailey Brooks put on cute costumes, and taste the things that go in and out of their rectums. As before, no golf balls were harmed during the making of this video. In fact, golf balls have been known to hold their breath for over 10 minutes!