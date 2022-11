Not Available

European porn king Raul Cristian and his posse of brutal butt-bangers return with another sphincter assault on six of the nastiest beauties to ever take a cock up the ass! This collection of ferocious, male-dominant ass-fucking scenes from the Internet is presented for the first time on DVD. Each scene features one gorgeous bitch taking on two guys, with more than enough nasty double-penetration to show that some girls need all their holes satisfied.