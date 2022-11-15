Anal Avenue

Not Available

'In this game, you never know who or what you're going to pick up on a daily basis. Today it was like destiny calling, when I came across a familiar face. A Spanish chick that I'd had hot sex with in the back of the cab many moons ago. After a bit of chit chat I asked if she wanted a another round of taxi fucking. Unfortunately she was on her way to meet her agent so had no time... Though minutes later her agent text saying he'll be an hour late. Result. I quickly drove her to my favourite spot and got to it. After getting my fingers wet I remembered that she had amazing cock sucking skills, so I got her straight to work down there. Half way through her giving an amazing blowjob some chump had parked up in front of the cab and was getting stuff out of his garage! Undeterred I kept the girl focused on my cock. From here it was a mix of hot pussy and tight arse fucking, right up to point where I blew my wad all over her pussy lips. Another satisfied passenger. .' - The Driver