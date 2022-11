Not Available

Fans of the anally extreme love the sensational work of director Jay Sin. This ass-obsessed pornographer constantly pushes the boundaries of the butthole, redefining what's possible with a woman's rectum and his perverse ingenuity. In the double-disc epic "Anal Buffet 7," Jay tops his previous efforts, bringing together a variety of his most twisted innovations for a smorgasbord of mind-bending colonic stunts by 12 beautiful girls.