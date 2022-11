Not Available

One-man anal show Mike Adriano is at it again with Anal Frenzy, a masterpiece of gonzo rectum-oriented perversion. Five of the prettiest young anal princesses in the business stretch their personal boundaries for our enjoyment! Mike uses inflatable butt plugs, speculums and his own God-given cock to delve deep into female anal cavities, with POV-style segments that put the viewer in the driver seat.