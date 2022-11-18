Not Available

Perverted porn director/performer Omar Galanti likes sex good and rough - the tattooed Italian brute's ferocious anal scenes are famed for their intensity and nasty energy. In Omar's "Anal Gorgeous," the beefy madman puts five incredibly lovely Russian models through a crash course in Omar-style passion, with ruthless butt fucking, throat banging, rectal rimming and sheer nastiness. Each member of his beautiful cast comes out of her session looking a little the worse for wear, but fully satisfied. Omar's lovely-but-filthy actresses certainly live up to his movie's title!