Not Available

Notorious for his innovative, close-up style of rectal perversion, big-dicked director Mike Adriano presents an epic batch of scorching anal scenes with an emphasis on the kinky, hardcore flavor that’s become synonymous with his name. “Anal Hotties #2” has it all: intense fucking, eye-popping butthole gaping, ass-to-mouth cocksucking and speculum stretched sphincters — all of it starring breathtaking babes that love to open up for fans.