Not Available

Anal pervert Mike Adriano puts four fabulous sluts through signature sodomy sessions in "Anal Intensity #2." He porks natural-bodied Asian-American beauty Asa Akira over a desk in multiple positions, with righteous POV-style footage. Leggy, longhaired Lyla Storm's big buns flex through a spit-slickened butt fuck that makes her sphincter wink, showing her pink innards. Thrilling half-Latina lust bucket Jynx Maze's pink butthole gapes impressively. When he's not porking her ass, Mike presses bananas into her colon ... and she squeezes the fruit back into his mouth! Lustful American Latina Vicki Chase was seemingly born to suck cock; she makes stirring eye contact with the camera as she deep-throats Mike's meat, her tongue extended under his balls, copious spit cascading down he body. She rims his ass deeply, clearly into it, and he cranks back her legs for a deep butt-fuck. The four marathon scenes of "Anal Intensity #2" live up to the title.