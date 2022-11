Not Available

Director/performer Mike Adriano has developed a graphic style for sharing his huge appetite for twisted butt play and nasty anal intercourse. Can there be too much of a good thing? Mike's double-disc "Anal Overdose 2" packs more backdoor fun and rump wrangling than anal lightweights can handle. With five epic, intense scenes of gaping, butt-plunging, ass-to-mouth perversity, this movie might be addictive!