Not Available

Twisted director Mike Adriano is a master of POV-style hard-core action, and his strange anal obsessions have made him infamous among the sex freaks of the adult industry. The kinky rectal epic "Anal Perverts" is Mike's latest two-disc DVD release, a hot showcase of girls whose appetites for sick butt play match even his own. Because when you're casting for the cream of the backdoor deviants, it takes one to know one!