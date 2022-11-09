Not Available

ASS (Anal Security Squad): "Holy heinie-humping! Back-door lust is forbidden and forces of A.S.S. (Anal Security Squad) are not to crush a cult of rectal recreationists! Beautiful secret agent Barbii is sent to infiltrate the underground...but zowie!! Barbii gets a taste of some torrid tush tapping anis won over to their side. Even the deprogramming efforts of the Chief of A.S.S. (John Leslie) are to no avail! Barbii fights back, leading a raunchy revolution against the uptight forces of A.S.S.".