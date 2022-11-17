Anal Taste Test

Not Available

When Reena Sky's husband cancels date night, the perfect wife and homemaker takes the news in stride and sets the dinner table for her teenage daughter Serena Blair and her friend from college Eliza Jane. Riley Reyes has a new fantasy she wants to try out but she's not sure if she can ask her girlfriend. Uma Jolie is outside in the backyard catching some rays. She hears noises from inside the house and goes in to investigate. Carter Cruise's boyfriend starts kissing her but she stops him to remind him of her promise to God and wait until they're married. She calls her best friend Karlee Grey to ask her what to do. Abella Danger and Emily Addison are at it again, making out in their bedroom. Spending an afternoon lying in bed, the girls explore more than just each other's bodies.