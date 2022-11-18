Not Available

When a gorgeous porn starlet shows up for an on-camera fuck, she doesn't always know what to expect. But when her director is the notoriously butt-obsessed Mike Adriano, she can count on getting her ass bored out! In the double-disc "Anally Drilled," Mike's up-close "POV+" camerawork showcases his ruthless, in-depth style of rectal exploration. The director puts his penetrating "power tool" to full use in five filthy scenes plus an epic bonus blow job, all featuring plenty of gaping assholes and nasty ass-to-mouth cocksucking.