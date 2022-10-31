Analog Days

Not Available

Newhall, California sits about thirty miles north of Los Angeles, not quite the middle of nowhere, but not exactly a real city either. It's somewhere in between. A place where the youth work at Video Depot, go to community college, struggle with jocks and townies, and all do their best to understand politics, their careers, their love life and self-image. It's here that Jordan, Molly, Tammy, and Lloyd are about to understand that in life you don't always get what you want. Sometimes you're stuck never leaving home, never fitting in, or never really knowing who your friends are. This is their transition toward growing up and realizing that real life doesn't always end up like a movie.