Ανάμεσα Σε Δύο Γυναίκες

A young lady, Maria, is hired at Mrs Elsa's house to watch her mother-in-law. But she does not realize that her lady has thrown it into nights and gambling. She also understands from the narratives of the mother-in-law of Mrs Elsa and her mother, Demetris, who is the master and has with him on the voyage and his brother Manos, that the two brothers work for a sacred purpose: to raise money and to make money Jail their father. But when Dimitris returns with the intention of staying forever on the land, he finds that Elsa has squandered all their economies on paper. Bitter thought to divorce her but Mary, knowing that Elsa loves him, prevents such a development. Maria itself decides to live with her lawyer, Mr. Pantelis, who has long been in love with her.